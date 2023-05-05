Bega District News
Lengthy trips to Canberra no longer required for Nepalese, Indian and Asian groceries in Bega

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated May 5 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 2:00pm
Ramesh Adhikari, owner of Raymond Grocery Store. Picture by James Parker
Ramesh Adhikari, owner of Raymond Grocery Store. Picture by James Parker

A multicultural grocery store has opened up on Bega's Carp St, which is providing the Far South Coast with flavours and spices previously only accessible through 250km trips to Canberra.

