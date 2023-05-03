All of the exciting offerings of Tanja's Makers Market will be on full display as the beloved event returns to its full size for the first time since 2019.
Organisers were expecting more than 30 stalls set up from 9am-2pm on Saturday, May 6, at Tanja Public School.
The annual event runs as the school P&C's major fundraiser, and P&C parent and organiser Julie Morandini said the group was looking forward to a large crowd, thanks to a wide range of stalls.
"This is our first year back to being on the oval and full size and we're expecting a good turnout," Ms Morandini said.
"There will be a lot of local artisan creators who make things like jewellery, clothing, soaps, skincare and turned-wood products.
"We have some very talented local ceramicists who will be selling their wares too."
'Spinning art' will see kids put paint and glitter on a canvas, while second-hand books and clothes, bric-a-brac and temporary tattoos will also be available on the day.
The market will once again carry its theme of "homemade, homegrown, local and sustainable" - four things central to the school according to Ms Morandini.
"At Tanja School, we live in a really beautiful environment and caring for the environment is certainly important to us and our students.
"Following that theme is a good way that we can honour those values that we have," she said.
As well as the tactile and tangible offerings, Tanja's market will also highlight some incredible, tasty local produce.
Pastry chef extraordinaire Nelleke Gorton will be one of the many local producers set up, showcasing her tasty preserves and culinary creations.
"There will also be lots of stalls with various baked goods which are always very yummy," Ms Morandini said.
Organic teas, honeys, saffron and native plants are some more of the delights on offer, while Moh's famous falafel, a parent of one of Tanja's 17 students, will be back by popular demand after selling out last year.
"It's a beautiful family tradition and recipe for falafels. They were really popular and sold out so we're bringing the falafels back and we'll also have homemade curries and a barbecue for breakfast," she said.
A coffee van will also be on deck to keep the energy up for market-goers, encouraged to bring keep cups as well as cash.
Live entertainment will be provided by local soloist Bodhi Turner, in what Ms Morandini hopes will create an enjoyable atmosphere for guests.
"It's a great way for people to come and enjoy the Tanja vibes and our very unique little school," she said.
Money raised will go back to Tanja school and students said Ms Morandini.
"We've done things like buy things for the garden. We bought a freezer because a lot of the produce that we harvest from the garden we freeze and then use in the cooking program we do at the school.
"We also contribute funds towards excursions to make it more accessible."
To book a stall, or to play some tunes on the day, contact Julie on 0424 402 619.
