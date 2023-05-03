Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Tanja Public School's Market Day is ready to roll for 2023

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated May 3 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanja Market Day will return to full size, having not been able to since 2019. Picture supplied.
Tanja Market Day will return to full size, having not been able to since 2019. Picture supplied.

All of the exciting offerings of Tanja's Makers Market will be on full display as the beloved event returns to its full size for the first time since 2019.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.