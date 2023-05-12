Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Whiskey Dram folk music jam at Bega farmers market grows new fans

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated May 12 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Underneath the navy blue canopy of a gazebo surrounded by the freshly harvested vegetables and commodities at Sapphire Coast Producers Association's (SCPA) produce market in Bega, five musicians on camping chairs and stools began to amaze passersby.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.