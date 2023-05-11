Bega District News
Our People

At 99 years of age, Merimbula's Jeff Paffen remembers WWII like it was yesterday

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated May 11 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:30pm
Bimbimbie Park residents Monica (94) and Jeff (99) Paffen. Picture by James Parker
Squeezed into the attic of a church south of Holland during WWII trying to remain silent, 17-year-old Jeff Paffen was hoping the space he used for hide-and-seek would be enough to keep him safe from unwanted guests - Nazis.

James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

