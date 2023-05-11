Squeezed into the attic of a church south of Holland during WWII trying to remain silent, 17-year-old Jeff Paffen was hoping the space he used for hide-and-seek would be enough to keep him safe from unwanted guests - Nazis.
"Up the top of the church it was all woodwork, and we went up a ladder and we slept there during the night, away from the Germans," Jeff said.
"Because I had been an altar boy, I knew every in and out of the church. And I would go up the ladder there, and then sit on the landing."
Bimbimbie Park resident Jeff Paffen is celebrating his 100th birthday this weekend.
In anticipation of the momentous event, and in light of recent Anzac Day services at the Merimbula retirement home and across the country, Jeff shared some of his memories from WWII.
Within Heilig Hart van Jezuskerk (Holy Heart of Jesus) church, "all the men of the town" had sardined themselves into the small space, waiting for a signal from the priest to let them know the coast was clear from Nazis.
"The priest would come to the little opening air vent and bang to tell us the Germans had gone."
Due to the close proximity of the German border only 20-30 miles away, Jeff said the German Army would kidnap young men to take them into the army.
But young Jeff had other plans as he was a member of the Dutch Resistance and part of the propaganda division.
Jeff recalled his tram being stopped and boarded by Nazis who were checking to confiscate any goods that were detrimental to their campaign.
Crumpled into his socks and hidden by his trousers leg, Jeff had hidden his underground newspaper leaflets that helped counterbalance Nazi propaganda and the German controlled media with the general public - a sort of truthful news journalist for Dutch people.
"What's that? [Nazis would ask] Open it up, checked it, nothing.
"And when they left, I just lifted my pants and said, 'Anybody like some pamphlets?'" Jeff said with a laugh.
Another recollection involved two packets of smokes he received from work on the coal mines. Jeff described them as "the best thing", not for smoking but as a commodity to get oil.
Within a brown bag, a milk bottle would rest filled with oil, but Nazis would only see the shape of the bottle at checkpoints, which Jeff is thankful for.
"It wasn't milk it was oil. It was a lot dearer, you could do anything with oil. Milk, you finished the bottle and that was it. Oil you could have it for months.
"Germans would stop you on the way and say what have you got there? A bottle of milk.," Jeff recalled.
He recalls that German sympathisers were worse than the Germans, as they "wanted to be the big people with the Germans."
There was one fellow who Jeff said would stand outside stations doing whatever he could to show his authority, checking suitcases. He was known as"The Bastard."
"One bloke at work said he will get him," Jeff said.
The Bastard stopped Jeff's colleague and wanted to see what was in his suitcase.
"You're not a police officer, but you can check at the police station if you want it you can carry it yourself," the friend of Jeff said.
After walking for 30 minutes with the extremely heavy package, the two arrived at the police station and opened the suitcase
"It was full of bloomin' bricks", Jeff said with a laugh.
