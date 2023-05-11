Bega District News
South Coast Crystals: another small business struggling due to economy

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated May 11 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 4:50pm
Kristy Dalberg, co-owner of South Coast Crystals, is heartbroken that she will have to move her store from Eden. Picture by James Parker
On the NSW Far South Coast, locals and small business owners Kristy Dalberg and Andrew Rodgers from South Coast Crystals have had to make the extremely tough decision to close their store in Eden.

