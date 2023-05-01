The "Beatrix Potter of the Bega Valley" is finding new purpose through the "downstream" of her published children's books and her international Virtual Illustrators Wall success.
The walls at Bologna Children's Book Fair in Italy are covered in posters, sketches and designs aplenty, mixed with virtual images by 800 illustrators from 70 countries.
Among only 10 from the Oceania region is one by the Bega Valley's Toni Cary.
In the rolling hills of Toothdale, down a twisting gravel path surrounded by flowers overgrowing their allocated garden beds with butterflies fluttering, author and illustrator Toni, 71, leans back in a unique lorikeet-printed armchair.
With Alex, her 70kg Pyrenees "wannabe lap dog" nuzzled into her arm, and her "biggest supporter" Clinton Starr, 75, her husband of 18 months, watching on, Toni smiled humbly with what her art has been achieving.
"I think this is my Beatrix Potter stage," Toni said with a laugh.
"I really like what she did, and I really like her as a woman, you know, for how she went about getting her books published when nobody wanted to publish her bunny book."
Toni's art studio fills one side of the home's room; a Japanese black pine workbench that stretches across the wall filled with poster chalk paints.
Inspired by nature and the relationship her then Pyrenees dog Molly had with flora and fauna, Toni began capturing stories in a book called Alcheringa (meaning Dream time).
"Like living in a menagerie, redneck wallabies looking through windows, a mob of grey kangaroos, echidnas with twins. All the animals that are in the books were there," Toni said.
"A resident alpine snake called Colin the copperhead, wombats would come along and eat the green grass.
"They were like our friends."
Clinton said the likelihood of publishers taking on somebody at retirement age as a new author wasn't high, but thankfully they were able to discover a publisher that made Toni's dreams a reality.
While publishing books and being recognised was something Toni was grateful for, the couple agreed that mentoring school students had provided more purpose in their later years.
"We are mentors and we are doing a series of presentations to the grade five and six this year. I've done one on critical thinking, and Toni's doing one in term three on creative thinking," Clinton said.
"It's been one of the loveliest downstream activities that have come from the books.
"So for us as grandparents, essentially, this has livened up our lives because we have had this lovely direct connection with young people."
