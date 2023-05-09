The rhythm in Merimbula is about to change as jazz musicians both established and up-and-coming, as well as a multitude of jazz lovers, are preparing for the June long weekend.
Established in 1981, Merimbula Jazz Festival is the longest running jazz festival in Australia.
Merimbula Jazz Festival president Cherie Glanville said that there had been a growth in the number of performers for 2023, and a number of exciting events planned for the event's 41st birthday.
"We've got more bands than we have had in quite a while. Last year we had 85 bands, this year we've got 103 that are registered, and some old friends that haven't been around for a while that have come back," Ms Glanville said.
"We're very very lucky to have Gary and Sandra France coming and they're going to do a set with Lisa King's band and that is going to be absolutely mind-blowing.
"Gary and Sandra are also the patrons of the festival this year, and they will be looking after our incredible $5000 Jazz Quest which will be held on Saturday night."
Instigator of the Jazz Quest and musician, Paul Dion said the competition was designed to encourage young players under 25 years of age to keep jazz alive and going by offering some prize money thanks to sponsor Bendigo Bank Pambula and Bega.
"It helps promote the jazz art form from the bottom up. Jazz Quest has morphed into a bit of a giant, with musicians travelling from Sydney, Canberra, even people from Lightning Ridge, over the last 7-8 years. Young people from everywhere," Mr Dion said.
Unlike previous festivals, this year's event will not have a parade but instead will open at Spencer Park where Rotary's portable stage 'Beryl' will be set up for performances, alongside a static display of heritage vehicles, and dignitaries arriving on Merimbula Rural Fire Brigade's vintage fire truck.
Ms Glanville said one cannot move forward into the next 40 years without honouring the last 40 years, so the festival will pay tribute to those who have gone before and paved the way.
When describing jazz, Ms Glanville reiterated it was a spectrum rather than an uncompromising greyscale.
"The word rainbow's a bit overused at the moment, but I think it's just a lovely word, and it's full of love...because to me jazz is a rainbow, it's not black and white," Ms Glanville said.
"It's not tubas and sousaphones and banjos, it's not Miles Davis or Charles Parker, it's a huge range, it's a kaleidoscope of so many different things. And looking at the bands that we've got coming, that's the kind of music that's on offer."
Weekend passes are $120 for adults, university/TAFE student weekend passes are $50, and students (to Year 12) are free.
For more information of Merimbula Jazz Festival, click here
