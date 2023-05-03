Steampunk at Altitude Festival returns this weekend with Nimmitabel's streets to be filled with creative individuals adorned in retrofuturistic technology and aesthetics inspired by 19th Century industrial steam-powered machinery.
Festival media and vendor coordinator Alisa Thaler said because Nimmitabel's architecture is from the mid to late 19th Century, steampunk was bringing people back to that era with the modern subculture.
"Some people just accessorise a few things, maybe they'll buy some goggles, a top hat, or maybe they've got their grandma's favourite brooch or something back from the Victorian era," Alisa said.
"Other people, you don't even recognise them from one day to the next because they've got two different outfits."
Volunteer coordinator Liz Lester said the first weekend in May was her favourite thing to do to welcome winter, and she was excited to see the streets lined with those in costume and embodying characters.
"A lot of it is enjoying wearing your costumes and taking on your character, but it is certainly not essential, you can actually go and participate as a voyeur," Liz said with a laugh.
On Saturday, May 6, Liz will have transformed into Florence Barlow, a lady who was employed at the Doulton Lambeth Art Studio from 1873, where she specialised in painting birds and florals for four decades.
She will be wearing a handmade bonnet resplendent with flowers and beads, a layered pink satin long coat over a flowery voluminous and balloon-like skirt, and beautiful bright pink boots. Liz said she has holistically picked attire and garments that speak and interconnect to each other.
"Children through to older people, anyone can put on a costume, a jacket and hat and participate," she said.
Driving down from Windsor, creator of Repurposed Fun and Folly Dijor Machon, who has developed his ability to repurpose items after becoming the "community grandchild in the street", said his role at the steampunk festival was to assist with the repurposing of people.
"Repurposing [things from] the side of the road and converting it to something else, hence the repurposed fun and folly. It's not about the item, it's about the individual. Finding their way, how to repurpose themselves, things like that. There's a connection there," he said.
The festival will also include Sanjex Seratti with his Vintage Wonders and Entertainments as he rides his penny farthing, The Capital Tea Duelling Society provides a biscuit in a tea dunking duel, and along the street will be Skav's Steampunk Workshop, and TOT Custom Designs, while being immersed in steam organ and eclectic music.
Steampunk at Altitude is a Come What May event and will be held regardless of the weather on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7. It is free to attend but there are some ticketed activities.
