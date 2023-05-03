Bega District News
Retrofuturistic technology meets 19th Century aesthetics at Nimmitabel Steampunk Festival

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated May 3 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 11:00am
Steampunk at Altitude Festival, Nimmitabel, returns this weekend, May 6-7.
Steampunk at Altitude Festival returns this weekend with Nimmitabel's streets to be filled with creative individuals adorned in retrofuturistic technology and aesthetics inspired by 19th Century industrial steam-powered machinery.

