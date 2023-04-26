Bega District News
Support local creatives by attending Voices of the Valley film screening in Bega

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated April 27 2023 - 11:10am, first published 9:30am
Sports coordinator Julia Willson from RecLink Australia, workshop participant Ben Bowyer, and filmmaker Blake Kendall. Picture supplied
The results of eight eclectic Bega Valley youths creatively expressing themselves on film are to be shared with the community this Friday night.

