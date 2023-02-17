Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Linda and Graeme Bant celebrate 62 years married

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated February 17 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linda and Graeme Bant celebrate their 62nd wedding anniversary on Friday, February 17. Picture by Ben Smyth

Congratulations to Linda and Graeme Bant, who this week have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.