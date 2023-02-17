Linda and Graeme Bant celebrate 62 years married

Congratulations to Linda and Graeme Bant, who this week have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.
The Bega couple, who now call Hillgrove House home, were joined by their daughter Louise Dwyer, her husband Tom and grandson James Breaden on Friday, February 17, to mark the special occasion.
We spoke to Graeme and Linda when they celebrated their 60th anniversary and it was wonderful to catch up with the lovely couple once again.
And yes, they are still always holding hands!
The Bants were married in Lakemba in 1961.
At the time Graeme was a fitter with Dairy Farmers, while Linda was a lolly packer with White Rose Confectionery.
As well as flowers and chocolates for the anniversary, daughter Louise also had with her the original marriage certificate and invitation.
She also had a piece from a bygone era - a 'toast list' of set formal speeches to be made during the wedding celebrations.
Son-in-law Tom, a printer by trade, said he hadn't seen one of those since his apprentice days.
After "a varied career" Graeme finished up his working life as second in charge at Brogo Dam after moving to the Bega Valley around 30 years ago.
The couple both turn 85 later this year.
