Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Eden's Inge Sommer celebrates 100th birthday, reflects on life's journeys

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated February 17 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inge Sommer is all smiles as she celebrates her 100th birthday in Eden. Picture by Amandine Ahrens.

If you didn't spot her smile from the end of the room then you'll be sure to hear her laughter, for no amount of time or challenges has ever dampened Inge Sommer's zest for life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.