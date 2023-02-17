If you didn't spot her smile from the end of the room then you'll be sure to hear her laughter, for no amount of time or challenges has ever dampened Inge Sommer's zest for life.
Maybe it's her positive outlook, or her natural resilience that keeps her going, but if there's one thing Inge suggested to others was to stay active.
"I did sport all my life and every morning I do exercises to move my legs and knees, hips and shoulders and it only takes 10 minutes," she said.
"I get out of bed and at first I can barely move but by the time I've finished my exercises and had my cup of coffee, I'm much better off," she said with a chuckle.
Inge has always kept her mind and body busy with boundless hobbies and activities from painting, to golf, bowls, puzzles, ceramics, crosswords and sudoku.
Originally from Germany, Inge was born in Hamburg on February 13, 1923.
Inge said she was happy to move to Australia in April 1952 with her two young children and husband Ewald, also known as Joe.
"[Australia] was lovely, it was miserable in Germany after the war and we only lived in a little shed behind my parents' house, but the position over here offered us a new house to live in," she said.
Joe had been hired for his skills in carpentry to work on the Snowy Mountain Scheme. At the time Australia was recruiting many skilled workers from overseas to help build the dam and buildings.
While the position was only for two years, when the end of the contract came around they were given the choice to stay in the country or return home.
They decided to stay as the family had grown fond of the way of life in Australia.
Froom Cooma the family moved to West Wyalong where Joe created a carpentry business. While there Inge became well known as a very successful swimming coach.
Every morning at six o'clock she was there to coach the kids in the swimming club and would take them to any tournaments or events.
In the early 1960s, Inge was trained to become a professional swimming coach by Olympian Forbes Carlile.
"He helped me to get there, it was good and it kept me going," she said.
Afterwards they moved to Wagga where Inge returned to office work. After retiring in their 60s they moved to Batemans Bay.
It was during her retirement that Inge picked up painting at the age of 65 and started creating oil paint landscapes of some of the beautiful places she'd visited and lived in Australia.
One memory she treasured was the time she was painting a rustic landscape in Central Australia and a curious kangaroo decided to watch her paint.
"This kangaroo sat in front of me and looked at me then he hopped around and stopped to the side of me, far enough that I couldn't reach him but just close enough that he could watch me paint," she said.
In 2011 they moved to Pambula, so they could live closer to their children who lived in the Far South Coast.
READ ALSO: THIS IS EDEN ... with herbalist Bec McGuire
After Joe died in 2014, Inge moved to Eden to be even nearer to her two daughters and there she lived independently and kept driving for another five years until she turned 95.
She then moved to Nullica Lodge where she lived until it closed in 2021, and from there into Uniting, where she recently celebrated her 100th birthday.
When the special day came around Inge was taken out for a beautiful birthday lunch at Seahorse Inn, where the staff had made up a special table for the occasion.
"It was absolutely beautiful and you should have seen the table and cake, it was really special," she said.
Inge's daughter Karen said all the people dining at Seahorse Inn who passed the table, stopped to give heartfelt congratulations.
"She opened her special letters at Seahorse Inn from King Charles, the Governor General, the Premier and Prime Minister and the member for Bega, Michael Holland," Karen said.
"She then had another birthday cake at Uniting in the afternoon".
Inge said there wasn't much point giving advice on how youth ought to grow old since the world and way of life was changing so quickly they might not relate.
"If I tell you what to do because it was right for me, it wouldn't be the same for you, but what I would say is to always stay positive," she said.
She also recommended to never give up, that no matter how tired or run down your body can feel it is always important to keep moving and maintain a positive outlook on everything.
READ MORE:
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.