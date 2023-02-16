Block winner helps Bega Year 12s renovate their college common room

When planning a renovation it pays to have some expert advice.
So when Sapphire Coast Anglican College's Year 12 students were looking to spruce up their common room, it was no surprise English teacher Shay Paine was roped in, given she was the winner of The Block 2015!
Shay and husband Dean saw their renovated Melbourne penthouse sell for $2.3million at the series finale auction, testament to their renovation skills but also plenty of hard work.
"If was definitely challenging," Shay said on Thursday, February 16, when unveiling her latest work at SCAC.
"It was one of the hardest things I've ever done - and you think high school teaching is hard," she added with a laugh.
READ ALSO:
Living in Newcastle at the time, Shay said she went back to teaching after The Block success, then later she and Dean got into travelling.
However, once they reached the Bega Valley mid-2022 something called to them.
"We travelled for a few years, but when we came here and I took a casual day [at SCAC] I straightaway knew I didn't want anywhere else."
As for Dean?
"He's renovating our house! An old farmhouse."
Shay's love of renovating was picked up on by SCAC principal David Proudlove, who asked for her guidance in a makeover for the Year 12 common room.
"Year 12s are under a lot of stress, a lot of pressure - not from their teachers!" Shay said.
"So we wanted to create a space for them to study that's relaxed and comfortable.
"We've included colours and artworks to help them feel upbeat and inspired.
"The kids love it. It's a space that's their own."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.