The Men's Table in Bega provides an opportunity for all men to meet up and chat about life, experiences and challenges they may be facing, in a relaxed and safe space.
With the goal of heling each other to open up, on Tuesday, February 21, the group will host an entrée event at The Grand Hotel in Bega, to introduce new men to the group over a relaxed and conversational meal.
While Bega's table only began last year, the meets have already proved beneficial to Peter Cross, who saw the benefit of providing a space for men to open up.
Prior to the bushfires Mr Cross decided he wanted to help provide a space for men, and after attending a Men's Table entrée event in Bermagui he soon worked towards getting meetings happening in Bega.
"The Men's Table filled that void, helping me to organise something and offering the right kind of approach," Mr Cross said.
Now hosting an entrée event of its own, The Bega Men's Table was encouraging men from all walks of life to head along and see what the group was all about.
"You don't have to say anything at all. It's an opportunity to just sit and listen," Mr Cross said.
"Some people don't speak for six meetings about things that have really impacted them and that's fine too."
Through research funded by Resilience NSW, results showed the impact of peer to peer support in regional areas, specifically in areas affect by the Bushfires.
Another key finding from the report was that "recovery, healing and resilience building can occur in safe places where open sharing and vulnerability are practised".
"It's a non-judgmental space, we're not there to tell people what to do or provide advice," Mr Cross said.
"We're just there to listen."
Mr Cross acknowledged the common issue with men's lack of communication around mental health, and said for those seeking specific advice, conversations can be taken off the table.
"Men aren't that good at talking about those things. They don't create the opportunities that women do.
"They can take stuff away from what other people are talking about to help them deal with their challenges."
The Men's Table was founded in 2011, setting a precedent of having men "talk about more than just footy".
While it's relatively new to Bega, Mr Cross was hopeful more blokes would join the monthly chats.
"A lot of people talk about being time poor, it's only on once a month and it's on through the week.
"The people who come to the men's table are a really diverse group of people, they come from different walks of life and professions.
"There's no preconceived idea about what sort of blokes will come to the table and if people understand that it makes it easy to give it a crack," he said.
The entrée event will be held at the Grand Hotel in Bega on Tuesday, February 21, starting at 6.30pm.
Tickets can be purchased via Humanitix, and include a meal and drink.
For more information check out the Facebook event.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
