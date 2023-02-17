Corey Legge comes full circle with headline performance for Bega Show 2023

Corey Legge is excited for his headline performance at the Bega Show this weekend which will be a "full circle moment" for the homegrown talent.
"It's something I'm really looking forward to, having grown up here and gone to the Bega Show as a kid," he said.
"It's nice to return now as an adult and play in my hometown," he added.
Corey had been booked in to play at the Bega Show in 2020. However, due to the Black Summer fires the event was cancelled and didn't go ahead the following year due to COVID-19 regulations either.
Corey will be performing Friday night, February 17, at the Horizon Bank main arena as well as with his band on Saturday at 2pm and 4pm at the About Regional stand.
"We'll be the last band to play Friday night and at the very end of the night there will be a big surprise," he said.
"So everyone that comes to the show that night will be in for an exciting performance with special guests right at the end."
Corey said he was looking forward to being back in the country fair-like vibes the Bega Show gave off.
"It's such a great community and an awesome place to spend time with family and friends, there's so many rides and entertainment and it's an event that people here look forward to each year," he said.
"I'm sure this one will be the best yet."
Corey said he had never performed at the Bega Show as a main act and was very excited to play for his community, friends and family.
"It's quite a full circle moment for me, thinking back to when I was a kid riding a horse around the trotter tracks and returning to the track now with a guitar in hand," he said.
Corey said he was also looking forward to introduce his bandmates to the area.
"They've been bugging me for years to finally play in Bega after hearing so much about the place," he said.
"I think the last time I played in Bega is when Magpie Music shut down so it's really nice to be back and to feature in such a great line-up, filled with local talent," he said.
In early May 2023 Corey will be beginning his Europe tour performing not only solo shows but fulfilling his childhood dream of playing in a band in Europe - with the Swamp Stompers for their final ever tour.
"I'll be touring on my own for the first three weeks of May and then I'll start the second tour with the Swamp Stompers," he said.
So far Corey is set to perform in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium in a variety of cafes and intimate bars.
When performing in his band, the Swamp Stompers, Corey will be in some bigger venues and pub shows, which he said he was really looking forward to.
"We can just perform at bars, socialise and get free entry to shows, which is going to be really cool," he said.
When he's finished both tours and amassed close to 30 shows between both acts, Corey will then take time to travel Europe.
"It's probably more exciting than ever since the tour was cancelled three years in a row and this is the year it finally happens," he said.
Corey recently returned from recording new songs with producer Nash Chambers at Kasey Chambers' studio in late January 2023.
He said people ought to keep their eye out for an announcement soon that would reveal more about what is to come from the session.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
