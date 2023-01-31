Indie German duo Mensch, Monique! in Quaama house concert

Somewhere in Quaama is pleased to presents "Mensch, Monique! A house concert", on Friday, February 10.
Mensch, Monique! is a German indie folk pop duo from Berlin.
They are Jule Schroeder (vocals and bass) - known to Australian audiences as The Beez' beloved bassist - and Georg Sassnowski (vocals, guitar and French horn).
Mensch, Moniques (roughly translatable as "Oh, Monique!") express Berlin Kreuzberg Bohemia, life on the land by the lake and the wide open ocean through wonderful harmonies, and their unexpected blend of funk, soul and jazz.
Their primarily German lyrics evoke a world of water but also of air - of comets in house-high waves battling jetlag while making resolutions for the following day - all this somehow comprehensible without the need to understand a skerrick of German.
Mensch, Monique! have been around since 2007 when they wrote The Beez' German language hit "Ich Liebe Musik" (I Love Music) which became a highlight of Beez shows.
A lot has happened in the ensuing years. Mensch, Monique! learnt to surf without injury; travelled widely; wrote songs; rehearsed and played whenever the opportunity arose; ate, drank, had babies and bought a modest shack in the North German countryside.
The two East Germans (or "Ossies", as they're known in Germany) love Aussies and touring in Australia.
Enjoy all that Mensch, Monique offer on February 10 from 7.00pm. Quaama location and payment details will be provided at time of booking.
Tickets are $25 per head - under 16 free. BYO drinks and nibbles.
To book email joxamara@hotmail.com, text 0437 263 128, or message via the Facebook event.
