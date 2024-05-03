Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega District

The Bega VIEW Club will hold its May lunch next Thursday, May 9, at the Grand Hotel, 11.15 for 11.30am. Phone 0459 043 307 to book by 6pm Monday, May 6. This will be a Mother's Day lunch, and there will be no guest speaker, but Myriam Rigley from Merimbula, the lovely lady who made the quilt to be raffled, will be present to draw the winning ticket. Remember to bring your raffle books back. The raffles, lucky door and 50's club will take place as usual.