Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega District

April 26 - May 15
In Art in the Garage's latest exhibition, the artists have produced works which will take viewers to places both real and imaginary which have inspired those creating the works.
From a life-changing journey to Uluru, to a fanciful festivity in Africa, or even the botanical gardens that make you wonder if you're on another planet.
Tulgeen Disability Services had employed Bega Valley practising artists to nurture the individual creativity of emerging artists with disabilities through sensitive mentorship, within a small car garage turned studio in Bega.
The creativeness from these sessions had built bodies of work, which will be on display at Spiral Gallery on 47 Church St, Bega.
May 3-4
Everybody's favourite bivalve mollusc is back. And of course while it's their party, the Narooma Oyster Festival offers something for everyone.
School performances, silent discos, food markets, cooking demos, street theatre, festival bars and the highlight - the shucking championships.
In a celebration of the extraordinary Narooma foreshore, Wagonga inlet and the delicious oyster, this truly is the culinary highlight of the Far South Coast.
Kicking off from 4pm Friday, April 3, the big day of festivities begins at 10am Saturday, April 4. Check out the full program at www.naroomaoysterfestival.com/program
May 3
Aussie rock singers Deborah Conway and Willie Zygier are coming to Narooma.
Musicians for 40 years, these two have collaborated for 32 of them. They have released 10 albums, playing live shows from stadiums to lounge rooms. With records, awards, festivals and tours under their belt, Narooma's gig is going to be epic.
They will be supported by Jackson Carrol Band, who hail from the Sutherland Shire of Sydney, and have played alongside the likes of Bernard Fanning, Wolfmother and Caravana Sun.
Kicking off at 8pm, Friday, May 3 at the Narooma Hotel, tickets are available on Humanitix.
May 4 and 5
As you wander the historic and scenic village of Nimmitabel in South East NSW, you will be surprised to witness a gentleman in a handmade red leather outfit, with brass details, riding a dark green penny farthing.
But for those who enjoy the Steampunk@Altitude Festival every year in May, it is just one of the highlights filled with magic on the day.
Step back to a time that never was; Victorian era top hats meets cogs, cinder goggles and repurposed curiousity.
There is no general entry fee, but for some of the program there are paid ticketed events. Details at steampunk.in/
May 9
The Bega VIEW Club will hold its May lunch next Thursday, May 9, at the Grand Hotel, 11.15 for 11.30am. Phone 0459 043 307 to book by 6pm Monday, May 6. This will be a Mother's Day lunch, and there will be no guest speaker, but Myriam Rigley from Merimbula, the lovely lady who made the quilt to be raffled, will be present to draw the winning ticket. Remember to bring your raffle books back. The raffles, lucky door and 50's club will take place as usual.
May 10
Costa Georgiadis of ABC's Gardening Australia will be returning to Bermagui for an evening of local food and in-depth discussion.
The event will be held at Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club on Friday, May 10, from 5pm. It will be MC'd by regenerative cattle farmer and rural journalist Sophie Longden, and money raised will help to fund Bermagui preschool's Moodji Farm.
A three-course menu featuring local produce and Moodji harvest will be created by long time Moodji supporter, Eastwood's Bermagui. Tickets are $85, and are available at events.humanitix.com/the-moodji-futures-dinner-and-panel-discussion-with-costa-georgiadis
May 11
Join University of Wollongong's Professor Karen Charlton at a workshop on reducing, recycling and repurposing waste in business. Following the workshop, Walkley Award winner Linda Mottram will host an expert panel discussion with Costa at Bega Valley Civic Centre. Entry is $20 and tickets can be purchased at www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1212516?
May 12
Mother's Day at Four Winds will be an afternoon of soaring vocal textures and delicately interwoven melodies featuring Luminescence Chamber Singers performing 'Of The Body'.
Rarely heard gems from the Renaissance period and a selection of modern pop songs will be performed on the Four Winds Indoor Windsong Pavillion. Acapella music will relate to each body part including the eyes, the hands, the mouth, the feet, the blood and the heart.
General Admission is $45, Concession is $30, and 16 and under are free. Available at www.fourwinds.com.au
