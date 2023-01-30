South Coast Gig Guide, February 1-6

Dust and Echoes at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 5pm-8pm
The Sugarants at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 6pm-9pm. $10 online bookings essential via longstocking.com.au
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Gary Carson Jones at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Rick Bamford at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Strutt Duo at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm
Heidi Sharples, Ross Knight, Sandy Meischke, Waiting For The Major, The Hoops at Wyndhamania II. Free family event. Dance class at 11am, face painting 12pm-2pm. Food available for purchase. Wyndham Sports Ground, Wyndham. 11am-6pm.
Solo West at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Ricky Bloomfield at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30pm-3.30pm THEN Kara Coen 5-8pm
Guitarama at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Towamba Bush Dance with Kameruka Bush Orchestra at Towamba Hall, Towamba. Food available from 5pm. Dancing 6pm-9pm. $6 each or $12 per household. Alcohol free event.
Brad Williams at Club Narooma, Narooma. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Out of Abbingdon with Benji Fowler at Navigate Arts, 1140 Tathra-Bermagui Rd, Tanja. $20 Conc. $25 full. U16s free. Tickets via Humanitix. Homemade food for sale. Responsible BYO. Doors open 6.30pm. Music starts at 7pm
Rick Bamford at Tathra Bowlo, Tathra. 7pm-10pm
Greg Kew at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Death by Carrot's Bermagui - Infinity Loop 2023 at The River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. Early bird tickets $10-$20 via Eventbrite. $30 at the door. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Greg Byng at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm
One Louder at The Grand Hotel, Bega. 8.30pm-11.30pm
Loose Change at Seahorse Inn, Boydtown. 12pm-3pm
Pickin' Time Bluegrass at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Joe Driscoll at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
The Chordroys at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $10 online bookings essential via longstocking.com.au
Roddy Reason at Kitty's Sunday Session, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 1pm-4pm
Solo West 'Session in the Sun' at Bermagui Country Club. 1pm-4pm
ChangoTree at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Raven at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3pm-7pm
Greg Kew at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm
Jakob Poyner at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Ricky Bloomfield at Cobargo Hotel, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
The deadline for submissions is 9am Monday for gigs that Tuesday to the following Monday
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.