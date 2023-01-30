Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
What's on

What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for February 1-6

Updated January 30 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Coast Gig Guide, February 1-6

Friday 3 February

Dust and Echoes at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 5pm-8pm

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.