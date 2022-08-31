Man refused bail after drink driving charges

A Bega man has been refused bail after being charged with reckless driving and drink driving offences.
Ryan John Dunning, 34, was in the dock when he appeared in Batemans Bay Local Court on August 29 after being arrested on August 27.
He is yet to enter a plea to charges of driving recklessly or furiously at speed or in a dangerous manner, high-range drink driving, driving with a breath sample from another in an interlock device, and contravening an AVO.
Magistrate Doug Dick said the charges were "extremely serious" - with speeds recorded in excess of 100 kilometres per hour in a 50 speed limit zone while Dunning was allegedly driving.
He said Dunning allegedly blew a .222 alcohol reading after being pulled over by police.
Dunning's lawyer Adam Sumbak told the court Dunning knew he had an "out of control" drinking problem, and that it was a "coping mechanism" after the death of his wife in a motor vehicle accident eight years ago.
Mr Sumbak told the court Dunning should be considered for bail because he was the sole carer for his two children.
A police prosecutor opposed bail because Dunning's actions were "endangering the community" - especially the high level of intoxication at the time.
They said Dunning was facing other charges relating to a different incident on June 2 which had "very serious facts".
Mr Dick denied Dunning bail.
"I need to protect the community," he said.
Dunning will appear in Bega Local District Court on September 14 to enter a plea.
