Camper attempts to break through gate on restricted Eden beach

A Victorian man who attempted to break through a locked gate at Fisheries Beach (Bilgalera) has been fined for the damage caused.
Jason Vlug, 22, from Doveton in Victoria, was convicted in his absence during a sitting of Eden Local Court on Wednesday, May 8, on a charge of destroy or damage property.
The court heard Vlug had been driving along Boyd Rd with the intention of camping at Fisheries Beach, near Eden.
The short stretch of beach is the property of the Eden Local Aboriginal Lands Council and has a gate restricting access to those without permission.
The court heard Vlug attempted to winch the gate open using his vehicle despite the gate "clearly signposted Do Not Enter" magistrate Michael Love said.
The action caused "significant damage, rendering the gate inoperable" the magistrate said.
"The offence is established. Compensation is appropriate in the circumstances."
Vlug was convicted and fined $1000, and ordered to pay $725 compensation to the CEO of the LALC.
