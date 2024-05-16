WhatsApp download a breach of court orders for South Coast man

A Merimbula man has been warned to change his ways after breaching court orders relating to a prior child sexual offence.
Robert Roy O'Neill, 34, faced Bega Local Court on Tuesday, May 14, pleading guilty to failing to comply with reporting obligations under the Child Protection Act.
The court heard he had downloaded WhatsApp - a communication application - on his mobile phone, but had not reported the download as was required under his orders.
His defence solicitor, Jennifer Chalker, said O'Neill had initially downloaded the app to engage in online trading, but when he felt he was being scammed, stopped using it.
However, the court heard he did not delete the app from his phone and it was subsequently noted by authorities conducting a routine check under O'Neill's reporting obligations.
"Unfortunately, apps like this can be used inappropriately," Ms Chalker said, although there was no suggestion O'Neill had done so.
Magistrate Doug Dick said O'Neill was a repeat offender who needed to learn.
"You keep committing the same offence and it's one that carries five years in jail," Magistrate Dick said.
"When someone makes a mistake they usually learn from that - now you've made a mistake seven times.
"When court makes these orders, then there's an obligation to impose punishment for breaches of those orders."
O'Neill was convicted and sentenced to 12 months in jail, to be served in the community by way of an intensive corrections order.
He was ordered to follow the supervision and direction of Community Corrections, as well as complete 200 hours of community service.
Read more Court and Crime coverage here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.