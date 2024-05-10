Media co-CEO resigns following family violence charges

The co-CEO of the Riotact has resigned following family violence allegations, company founder Tim White confirmed.
Michael James McGoogan, 37, pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman in a family violence context at the ACT Magistrates Court on May 3.
He pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and one count of resisting a territory public official.
McGoogan was co-CEO of Region, which owns Canberra news website Riotact.
Mr White said McGoogan voluntarily stepped aside from his duties at the company on the day he was charged.
Mr White will become Region's sole CEO.
"I will continue to lead the organisation with the support of the advisory board and the executive team," he said.
"You can be confident that business at Region (publisher of Riotact) will continue as usual."
Region said they "take matters of family violence very seriously and understands the impact matters of this nature have in the wider community".
McGoogan denied dragging a woman across the floor by her arm and repeatedly ripping out her hair after he allegedly "forced her on her back".
Police said he called himself "a very violent man" and resisted arrest when they were called to a house.
McGoogan has also denied resisting arrest.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.