'There's a domestic violence epidemic in this country': Eden magistrate on AVO breach

A local court magistrate has described the behaviour of an Eden man who breached a domestic violence AVO as "abhorrent".
Zebulon Wood, 23, faced Eden Local Court on Wednesday, May 8, on charges of contravening an apprehended violence order and intimidation intending fear of physical harm.
He pleaded guilty to both charges.
Defence solicitor Tony Cullinan told the court Wood admitted entering a woman's premises despite the order, but said he had been invited in as he had been living there.
Magistrate Michael Love interjected at this point to make clear "the severity of breaching an AVO".
"I'm sick and tired of individuals who have been served an AVO and who then do the exact opposite of what the order says," Magistrate Love said.
He said being invited in was not a valid excuse.
"This is not the victim's order, it's a court order.
"And then you lied to police about it," the magistrate added, referring to the court documents in front of him.
"Police attended your mother's address [where Wood was staying], and on body-worn video you lie and say you weren't there."
Mr Cullinan argued Wood's offending "is not at the high end of objective seriousness" and with the relationship now over there was no longer any need for Wood to be at those premises anymore.
The police prosecutor responded by saying Woods had a prior record and the charges also related to verbal threats.
Magistrate Love had strong words for Wood when handing down his sentence.
"There's a domestic violence epidemic in this country, but how do you get the message if I only put you on a good behaviour bond?" he said.
"Yours is abhorrent behaviour along the lines of coercive control.
"You need to be aware that if you breach the orders I impose today you run the risk of going to jail.
"Stay well away from that relationship, and in future for any other relationship you need to change your ways."
Wood was convicted and fined $2000 for breaching the AVO.
For the intimidation charge he was sentenced to an 18-month community corrections order with supervision, and to undertake domestic violence programs as directed by Community Corrections.
