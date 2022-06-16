Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Bega's Littlewoods Estate to be debated in public following Cr Cathy Griff's call for transparency

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated June 16 2022 - 7:25am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bega's Littlewoods Estate to be debated in public following Cr Cathy Griff's call for transparency

Cr Cathy Griff has received majority support from councillors to bring the matter of Bega's Littlewoods Estate before council.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.