Memorial service at Kameruka for Frank Foster

On Saturday, June 18, Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Kameruka will open its doors for its annual service.
While the service is always a special event, this year it will have added significance as it will be a memorial service to the last of the Lucas-Tooth family to own the estate, Frank Foster.
Mr Foster, who passed away in June 2021, was the great grandson of Kameruka estate owner Sir Robert Lucas-Tooth, who took over the estate in 1864.
His active role at Kameruka went from 1975 until 2007, when he and his wife, Odile finally decided to sell the property.
One of his enduring legacies is the 32 years of stewardship of the property which resulted in not only the preservation of the estate's village in near original condition, but also the best breeding to produce a prize-winning dairy herd.
In 2007 Mr Foster wrote that the very best genetics from 1880 to the present day ensured the Kameruka Jersey herd's ongoing excellent production as well as the stud achieving Royal Sydney Show Supreme Champion Dairy Cow, of all breeds, in 1981, 1983 and 1992.
"No other stud has ever or probably will ever achieve this record," he said, adding that medium fine (19-21 micron) Merinos grazed the outer paddocks of the estate producing sought after clean and bright premium quality wool.
Sue Atkins met Mr Foster in 1980 when she went to work for him.
"I met Frank 42 years ago when Kameruka had a restaurant and I worked for him. It was called the Homestead Restaurant," Ms Atkins said.
"Lots of people got married there and people would come out in bus loads to do tours of the estate.
"Frank was welcoming, generous, a great story teller, adventurer and very involved in the community and supported a lot of community organisations. He took his custodianship of Kameruka very seriously," Ms Atkins said.
The 6000ha estate known for the Kameruka Cheese brand was established in 1857 by Robert Tooth, and was handed down through the Tooth brewing family line.
His nephew Sir Robert Lucas-Tooth built the estate up and it was under his stewardship the Holy Trinity church was built, and later the famous clock tower.
Kameruka stayed in the Tooth family for 150 years. When Frank and Odile Foster sold it in 2007 it was purchased by British shipping and farming magnate Giles Pritchard-Gordon.
Mr Pritchard-Gordon died in 2011 and his family put the estate back on the market in 2014-15 to be sold as three lots.
Candelo farmer and businessman Barry Moffitt and his wife Michelle are now the owners of Kameruka.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
