Rex announces more flights between Sydney and Merimbula

Joel Erickson
Joel Erickson
Updated June 15 2022 - 6:27am, first published 12:48am
Merimbula and Moruya Airports will see a 15 per cent increase in Rex flights to and from Sydney on weekdays.

Rex Airlines has announced an increase in the amount of weekday services between Sydney and the Far South Coast.

