Glebe Wetlands group encourages submissions on residential development modification

Updated May 17 2022 - 4:11am, first published 4:00am
The Friends of Glebe Wetlands group is calling for members of the public concerned about the plight of the grey-headed flying fox to make a submission to the council regarding the proposed modification sought by the developer of Littlewoods Estate in East St, Bega.

Local News

