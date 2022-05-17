Glebe Wetlands group encourages submissions on residential development modification

The Friends of Glebe Wetlands group is calling for members of the public concerned about the plight of the grey-headed flying fox to make a submission to the council regarding the proposed modification sought by the developer of Littlewoods Estate in East St, Bega.
While the development had already been approved, a modification request to increase the number of lots from 24 to 25 was overturned in the Land and Environment Court earlier this year.
The court found that the modification was granted consent without proper processes in place by the council.
As a result, the modification request is again before the council, with the public able to make submissions until May 25.
In the developer's documentation, the 25-lot subdivision is "fully completed in accordance with approved engineering drawings" and now requires permissable land use confirmed.
"As a result of the successful legal action in the Land and Environment Court, the Friends of Glebe Wetlands have effectively won the right for concerned citizens to have a say on the matter," ecologist and community coordinator for the group Hugh Pitty said.
Mr Pitty said the layout of the 25 residential lots was "problematic" and impacted on the adjacent seasonal flying fox colony.
"Anyone who shares our concern that this development should not be allowed to proceed as proposed by the developer, and anyone who agrees with us that there should be a buffer of a minimum of 50 metres between the long-established flying-fox camp and any new houses in the new residential subdivision should make a submission to council to make their voices heard before the closing date on May 25," Mr Pitty said.
Submissions can be made:
By post - General Manager, Bega Valley Shire Council, PO Box 492, BEGA NSW 2550
By email: council@begavalley.nsw.gov.au
