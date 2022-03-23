Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber only

Bega council's development modification consent ruled 'unlawful' by Land and Environment Court

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated March 23 2022 - 1:42am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bega Valley Shire Council has been told by the Land and Environment Court that its process in giving consent to a Bega residential development modification was "unlawful" and "invalid".

Bega council's development modification consent ruled 'unlawful' by Land and Environment Court
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.