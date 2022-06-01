As the Bega Valley community is buzzing away with the launch of a world-class music and arts festival, many are left wondering what is it all about?
Some of you may have read our story about the inaugural Wanderer Festival's exciting artist line-up, or you might have read our coverage from the festival's launch on Tuesday, May 31.
What we gather you want to know more about however, is what to expect from the festival, how it will be structured and how on earth they're going to fit more than 10,000 people on a property in Bournda!
Well thanks to a special tour of the lands given by Wanderer Festival producer Simon Daly and his wife Mella, along with the rest of the festival team, Bega District News had a first look at the grounds and the Wanderer team's ideas.
Mr Daly said when he first came across the private property in Bournda owned and run by Meredith Lyons, he thought the front paddock offered "some room", but he never expected the property to spread out and end up being so big.
Mr Daly said the 69-hectare property led to multiple lots of land that you wouldn't see at first and described it as a property that kept on giving.
The Festival will have three main programming areas.
One of those, dubbed the Lost Lands, will be geared towards family and children and be positioned next to all the family camping.
Mr Daly said the Lost Lands will have "a whole myriad of performances and spaces".
"There'll not only be a big top for performances but there will be breakout areas in that field of other performance spaces and surprise shows."
The Wanderer field will include a big top tent which will feature break-out artists, adult comedy and theatre performances, along with market and food stalls.
In between both of these spaces, there will be the main stage - "the middle ground and coming together of both the Wanderers and the Lost Landers".
Mr Daly said the main stage will feature performances from the main acts and big names, about which they were very excited.
Mr Daly decided to create "a combination experience of the Wanderer and Lost Lands," based on his long career in the festival industry - he founded and ran the Falls Festival for 20 years before passing the baton.
Mr Daly said the goal of including both spaces was so they could incorporate a stylistic mix of the popular Woodford Festival in Queensland and Falls Festival.
With its focus firmly on the multi-generation experience, Mr Daly said Wanderer was a festival "for all walks of life" - with different stages, spaces and campgrounds created purposefully for the young, old and everyone in between.
"The festival is free spirited and it's not segmented in the way that you can be anywhere you want to be and enjoy every element of the program," he said.
With that in mind he and arts director Ian Pidd, along with the rest of the Wanderer team, designed the set up so that people could be immersed in whichever festival genre they felt suited them most, or have the freedom to mingle.
This Mr Daly said was especially important for youth that might want to take part in some of the workshops, performances and activities in the Lost Lands space, but then also want to go with their friends to watch some of the big acts at the main stage on the Wanderer space.
Atop its world-class music line-up, Wanderer features an arts program that is set to traverse comedy, circus, cabaret and theatre, and will include a number of community-minded workshops for all ages.
Highlights include the circus ensemble Circus Trick Tease, bringing their show Werk It, fresh from sold out seasons at Melbourne International Comedy Festival and Adelaide Fringe.
Wanderer Arts program director Ian Pidd said he was really excited about the breadth of the program.
"People will come with a must-see list, but will undoubtedly leave with a new favourite act they'd previously never heard of," he said.
"It's also been a privilege to work with the incredibly rich creative community of the Sapphire Coast, who play a significant part in the overall program."
Both Mr Daly and Mr Pidd said they believe it will take the festival roughly two to three years to establish a name for itself and they envision to make it become a longstanding legacy for the South Coast.
"It's an annual event from this day on and we're looking to give it a permanent home here," Mr Daly said.
The festival site in Bournda, positioned near Merimbula and Bega, is strategically placed mid-point between Sydney and Melbourne and only three hours away from the nation's capital.
Mr Daly said the Sapphire Coast remained one of Australia's truly pristine landscapes, bound by majestic native bushland, bucolic fields and undisturbed waterways.
"The region is also home to a vibrant creative community, the spirit upon which the festival is founded," he said.
Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade and Minister for Tourism Stuart Ayres said the annual festival would prove to be a significant boost for the region.
"I am delighted the nation's newest major cultural festival will be taking place in the beautiful NSW Sapphire Coast, one of the state's most pristine regions," Mr Ayres said.
"Wanderer Festival is going to attract thousands of visitors to one of Australia's most inspiring destinations, providing a fantastic boost to the visitor economy of a region that has been badly impacted by successive years of natural disasters and COVID-19."
Pre-sale tickets for Wanderer will go on sale from June 3 at 9am on the Wanderer website: www.wanderer.com.au.
The festival ticket will includes the whole festival experience, "there's nothing stopping a lost lander experiencing the new and breaking artists of the wanderer space," Mr Daly said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
