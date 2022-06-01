Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Falls Festival founder Simon Daly gives insight into Wanderer Festival layout and program

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated June 1 2022 - 7:34am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wanderer team gather on the festival's prospective grounds in Bournda, near Merimbula on the Far South Coast. Photo: Amandine Ahrens

As the Bega Valley community is buzzing away with the launch of a world-class music and arts festival, many are left wondering what is it all about?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.