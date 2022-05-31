Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Candelo's service station owner retires after 36 years; friends and family gather to celebrate

May 31 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former owner of Candelo Service Station Eric Anderson holds fond memories of his 36 years at Candelo.

Long-time owner Eric Anderson has seen at least three generations pass through the Candelo Service Station, but now he is set to begin a new chapter.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.