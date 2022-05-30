Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Connecting our koala corridors in wake of Black Summer bushfires

Updated May 30 2022 - 3:11am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Planting 150,000 trees might not sound like much when you consider Australia has lost billions to bushfires and land clearing.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.