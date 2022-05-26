Bega District News
Sapphire Coast to go Wonderfully Wild in Canberra

Updated May 26 2022 - 7:12am, first published 7:00am
After a stop-start few years of campaigning to deal with bushfires and the pandemic, Sapphire Coast Destination Marketing says the time is right to lock into a new destination brand campaign.

