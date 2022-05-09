Bega District News
Cobargo's 25th Folk Festival a tribute to the town's strong community spirit

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated May 9 2022 - 3:33am, first published 3:30am
Cobargo's 25th Folk Festival brought people together from all walks of life, in a weekend of dancing, music and re-connection. Photo: Amandine Ahrens

Hundreds of people came together for Cobargo's 25 Folk Festival where people spent the weekend re-connecting, dancing and supporting artists from across the state.

Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

