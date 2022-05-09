Cobargo's 25th Folk Festival a tribute to the town's strong community spirit

Hundreds of people came together for Cobargo's 25 Folk Festival where people spent the weekend re-connecting, dancing and supporting artists from across the state.
The 2022 Folk Festival marked the first since the Black Summer bushfires in 2020 and COVID-19 cancellation in 2021.
"This festival is a return to some kind of normality for us, it's not the festival we usually have as it's a bit smaller but it has brought us together as a community and it has brought all the volunteers from across NSW back to Cobargo," Cobargo Folk Festival director Zena Armstrong said.
The festival was opened with a Welcome to Country led by Uncle Warren Foster, followed by a series of cultural dances by the Gulaga Dancers and a performance by the Djinama Yilaga Choir.
Although the weekend featured a slightly smaller set up than previous years, the grounds, food and market stalls offered plenty of activities for people to partake in.
When people weren't watching or dancing to music at the different stages, they could be seen standing in the sun catching up with people or making new acquaintances.
Some of the Cobargo Folk Festival volunteers said the weekend was their first time returning to the showground since the fires, and that despite the emotions it brought up, it was a great to be back.
Volunteers Daryl Williams and Anita Clarke said the Cobargo Folk Festival was the first festival they ever volunteered at and that they were stoked to be back again.
"Cobargo is the festival that got us into volunteering at folk festivals and it's the one closest to our hearts," Ms Clarke said.
Zena Armstrong said the festival wouldn't have been possible without the hours of work put in by their group of volunteers which she and the Yuin Folk Club were grateful for.
"I really want to thank all the volunteers and community members that have worked hard to put this together," she said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
