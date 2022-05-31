A world-class line-up of artists is wandering its way towards the Sapphire Coast with the launch of a massive music, art and culture festival.
Australian luminaries Ziggy Alberts, DMA's, The Teskey Brothers and Winston Surfshirt are set to join scorching US soul singer Curtis Harding in his only Australian show, and legendary pop surrealists The Dandy Warhols at the inaugural Wanderer Festival, coming to the Sapphire Coast September 23-25.
These artists were named alongside many others in Tuesday's first-round announcement, among them Sarah Blasko, Jack River, Isabella Manfredi, Confidence Man and Josh Pyke.
The Wanderer Festival was touted as a "multi-day, multi-generation celebration of music, art, culture and place on a farm near Merimbula - founded on the core tenets of sustainability, community and creativity".
Festival producer Simon Daly - who created some of Australia's most unique musical and cultural experiences including The Falls and The Lost Lands - said Wanderer was about "tearing down the barriers of the last few years and facilitating human connection and togetherness".
"We are thrilled to have secured this line up of extraordinary artists for our inaugural festival and feel very privileged to be part of an incredibly welcoming and creative community, in such a unique setting," Mr Daly said.
Minister for Tourism Stuart Ayres said this was a significant boost for the region.
"I am delighted the nation's newest major cultural festival will be taking place in the beautiful NSW Sapphire Coast, one of the state's most pristine regions," Mr Ayres said.
"Wanderer Festival is going to attract thousands of visitors to one of Australia's most inspiring destinations, providing a fantastic boost to the visitor economy of a region that has been badly impacted by successive years of natural disasters and COVID-19.
"NSW is bouncing back to life and this is as much about putting smiles back on faces as it is about turbocharging our state's visitor economy. Nothing does that more than a brand-new festival celebrating music and art with a strong line up of local and international talent."
Pre-sale tickets for Wanderer will range from $30-$100 for a single day ticket and $70-$260 for a three-day festival pass.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale June 3, 9am - available from www.wanderer.com.au.
FIRST ANNOUNCEMENT - MUSIC PROGRAM
Ziggy Alberts, DMA's, The Teskey Brothers, The Dandy Warhols, Curtis Harding (only AUS show), Winston Surfshirt, Sarah Blasko, Jack River, DZ Deathrays, Confidence Man, Josh Pyke, Emma Donovan & the Putbacks, Pierce Brothers, Isabella Manfredi, Didirri, Cookin' On 3 Burners, The Grogans, Maple Glider, Jess Ribeiro, Anactoria, Magic Machine, Benji & The Saltwater Sound System, Gabadu, B Wise, Grentperez, Pania, Body Type, Bakers Eddy, Djinama Yilaga, The Bega Valley Men's Choir
FIRST ANNOUNCEMENT - ARTS PROGRAM
Werk It, Geraldine Hickey, Mario Queen Of The Circus, We Shaped Up Like This, Children Are Stinky, Dr Hubble's Bubble Show, The Big Lost Band, The Burnt Sausages, Karaoke, La Petite Grande, Monster Siege, The Beep Test Of Mythical Beings, Face Paint By Children, The Grandest Grand Final, Frankentoys, Bed Sheet Ghost Party
