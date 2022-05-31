Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

DMA's, Dandy Warhols among headliners announced for inaugural Wanderers Festival on NSW Far South Coast

Updated May 31 2022 - 4:48am, first published 3:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A world-class line-up of artists is wandering its way towards the Sapphire Coast with the launch of a massive music, art and culture festival.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.