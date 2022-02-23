Bringing home the bacon for the Tathra Lions Club with pig races back on after two long years

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Tathra Lions Club is excited to announce the return of the much-loved community event and fundraiser that hasn't been able to be held since December 2019. The pig races moving from their regular December date to April 17, Easter Sunday, was due to uncertainty around border closures and event restrictions from the omicron outbreak in December last year. The specially trained piglets will be back at Tathra, after their long journey from Warwick in southeast Queensland, and ready to race in their sparkly jackets for the prized reward of a bowl of milk once again. Pigs will be auctioned prior to each race, with winners of each race taking home half of the prize pool. Tathra Lions Club spokesman Rex Kermode said it was always a "terrifically fun" day of family entertainment that goes back into supporting the Tathra community. The club is a force to be reckoned with and has a total of 46 members, with all of the funds raised each year going straight back into projects that aim to benefit the area. RECENT NEWS: Some of their major projects included $50,000 to the carers accommodation at South East Regional Hospital, $50,000 to the exercise park behind the surf club, and $50,000 to the Tathra war memorial cenotaph. Other ongoing projects include the permanent furniture at Tathra headland, signs around the town, and community garden projects such as the shelter, shed, and fencing. "You can't go very far in Tathra without seeing what input the Lions Club have had and of course because we are a community organisation we raise our funds within the community so we spend them in the community of Tathra and its surrounds," said Mr Kermode. "We never know how much we might raise but we've been pleasantly surprised in the past with the community's support," he said. In addition to the pig races, there will also be kids activities, market stalls, food carts, as well as dog jumping thanks to Brett Rogers and Southern Farm Supplies. Kerry and Greg McKay from Big 4 Tathra Beach are the major sponsor of the event, with other businesses yet to be formally confirmed. The Tathra Sunshine Club Boardriders will also be assisting the Lions Club with set-up and general ticketing duties on the day. Entry to the event will be $10 per person, with children free. Gates at the Tathra Beach Country Club will open at 11am.

