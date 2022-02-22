Corey Legge launches 'heartfelt, honest' studio album sharing stories of Black Summer

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Bega-born guitarist Corey Legge continues to go from strength to strength, with his third album to be released next week. What Now? is the highly anticipated third studio album from the Wollongong-based alt-country singer-songwriter. Legge said it's a concept album which aims to document the unprecedented times we are living in and share the stories of those directly affected by the Black Summer bushfires and COVID. He said it was a heartfelt and honest collection of alt-country and rock songs with a common thread of tragedy, hope and resilience. READ ALSO: The Strides to headline new youth-focused Revive Festival at Murrah Hall To be officially released on March 1 via Good Stem Records, What Now? was recorded at Love Hz Studios in Sydney NSW with award-winning country producer Matt Fell, funded by a Create NSW grant. It features the singles 'Cemetery Kids', 'Love You and Leave You' and the new lead track 'What Now?'. 'Love You and Leave You' has received much acclaim since its release in late 2021. It recently made the Countrytown Hot 50 Chart, the film clip can be seen on the Country Music Channel and it's getting a high rotation on ABC Country. A film clip for the latest single 'What Now?' is currently in production with Legge saying it featured footage of volunteers from the Cobargo Rural Fire Service, Tathra RFS, Bega VRA, Bega SES and Merimbula Marine Rescue. READ ALSO: Bega Valley autho Melissa Pouliot's detective returns in latest crime novel He said the 11-track album would appeal to fans of Bernard Fanning, Paul Kelly and Passenger. Corey Legge will be launching 'What Now?' with a number of solo and band shows across NSW and VIC in March and April 2022, including Tamworth Country Music Festival. The tour will also include Club Sapphire Merimbula on April 2 and the Narooma Golf Club on April 8. More tour dates and tickets via www.coreylege.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/8d118bb0-654b-4e1b-9388-6fcd8d6dca42.jpg/r9_453_3448_2396_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg