Wellbeing hub for Cobargo, resilience project for South East with new $1.6m Anglicare grant

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Families in Bega Valley, the Eurobodalla and Snowy Valleys regions will benefit from a boost in bushfire recovery support following an announcement that local aid agency Anglicare (NSW South, NSW West & ACT) has received a $1.6million National Recovery and Resilience Agency grant. The funding will supplement a NSW government grant of $3.47million received in 2020 which enabled Anglicare to provide emergency aid during the critical relief stage of the crisis, including the recruitment of locally based bushfire recovery coordinators. READ ALSO: Corey Legge's new album a 'heartfelt' sharing of stories from Black Summer For people still in the midst of bushfire recovery in Cobargo and the Bega Valley area, the additional funding will facilitate the creation of a wellbeing and resilience hub in Cobargo, early years children and families emotional resilience project in the Bega Valley and the Eurobodalla, as well as specialised bushfire recovery financial counselling support. Anglicare's bushfire recovery program manager in Cobargo, Carlin Stanford, has been working in her role since January 2020 and was encouraged by what this announcement meant for families who were still struggling. "Anglicare is in the long-term recovery phase following the 2020 bushfires and we remain committed to the continuation and strengthening of existing supports, including our hub in Cobargo," Ms Stanford said. "I live and work in this community, which means I have a personal understanding of the challenges people are going through. READ ALSO: Cobargo's historic Bank of NSW building going under auctioneer's hammer this week "I know this additional funding will reassure a lot of families as it recognises that there's still long way to go in the recovery process." Anglicare CEO Jeremy Halcrow said his agency remained committed to regional areas through the lengthy recovery phase. "We are staying the course with communities right across the region, from the Snowy Valleys to Bega and the South Coast, and are extremely grateful for the NRRA grant as it helps us to further facilitate this commitment. "The additional funding will focus on psychological supports for young children, and their parents and carers in the Cobargo region. "We know the difference this will make for people who are still hurting, and for our team of dedicated bushfire recovery coordinators as they continue to provide support."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/fc46e1a1-4872-417d-a48a-0deb39fd873e.JPG/r3_711_6957_4640_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg