Big crowds have been predicted for this year's Cobargo Show and rodeo, as the popular annual event has not gone ahead in over two years due to COVID and the Black Summer bushfires. The annual ag show, scheduled for February 12 and 13, will have all the usual bells and whistles this year, but some of the showground infrastructure has had an exciting new facelift. President of the Cobargo Show Society Daniel Allen said a team of volunteers had been very busy working on the new amenities that were funded under the Showground Stimulus Funding Program within the Crown Lands branch of the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment. The grant required some funds or volunteer labour to be contributed to by the Show Society and Trust, and so the committee relied on the generosity of local tradies, businesses, and volunteers. RECENT NEWS: The main development was the main dining hall on the side of the pavilion, completed in July 2021. Since then the new office building and the first aid room have also been completed. The shelter roof over the seating area and the handrail on the new veranda were yet to be completed, but Mr Allen said they would be finished within the coming days, just in time for the event. "It definitely makes the showground now, and it's not just for the show, it's going to be a fantastic functions facility now as well. "We'll be able to host weddings and events, and the dining room will be available for hire as we have data points and everything for people to hire for those sorts of functions down the track," he said. Five-time Golden Guitar Award winner and ARIA nominated country music star Amber Lawrence has been organised to headline the 2022 Cobargo Show. READ ALSO: Terrific turnout for Candelo show despite weather and COVID concerns She will perform on the main arena on the Saturday with a kids concert at 3pm featuring songs from her ARIA nominated CD The Kids Gone Country 2, followed by a main performance with her band 7.30pm. The rodeo, at 4pm on Sunday February 13, always sets Cobargo Show apart from other shows in the region, and although insurance was difficult to obtain this year to a change in NSW Ag Shows, the committee has assured the BDN that the much-loved event will go ahead. "We're expecting large numbers of riders, we're hoping for 30-plus bull riders, so it should be a great afternoon. I think it's going to be a very good rodeo because there's a lot of competitors. With COVID they haven't been getting out and about so they're all chasing rodeos at the moment," said Mr Allen. "I've had the most inquiries that I've had so far of girls wanting to ride in the ladies heifer ride, so that's surely going to be a good event too. I reckon there will be quite a few competitors in that and it's always good to see the girls having a crack." There will also be a mini rodeo for kids aged 6 to 15 to have a go on February 12 at midday. "Despite the additional expense this year, we're hoping that we're going to get supported by all the kids and competitors to come and make it worthwhile," he said. Food on the day will be available to purchase from the society's canteen, with steak sandwiches and other options. The Cobargo P&C will be using the new dining hall to cater cold lunches. There will also be some food stalls and trucks on the day selling their options, such as Sapphire Coast Eats with woodfired pizzas. The other more unusual events at Cobargo Show are the wife carrying contest at 9pm on the 12th and the lawnmower races at 7pm on the 13th. The entry fee to the show will be only $10 per day, which Mr Allen described as, "cheap as chips for the entertainment they're getting". The event will have eftpos facilities for ticket purchase and food. "Based on how the other shows have gone and because we've missed two shows and because of what went on two years ago with the fires, everyone's been wanting to come and support Cobargo and Cobargo Show, so we're expecting a lot of people to come through the gate," said Mr Allen. To view the full program click here. The Bega by-election is also scheduled for February 12, so people are reminded to vote on the day, submit their postal vote, or vote during pre-polling.

