Bega's new $16m police station breaks ground

The first sod has been turned on a long-awaited new multi-million dollar police station for Bega. While it may have been a ceremonial dig into a conveniently placed bucket load of soil, it marked the official start of a construction process years in the making. Premier Dominic Perrottet was in Bega to handle the chrome shovel, joined by former Bega MP Andrew Constance, Liberal candidate in the upcoming Bega by-election Fiona Kotvojs and a host of local police officers. READ ALSO: Perrottet uses Merimbula Airport works as backdrop for support of Bega by-election candidate Bega Inspector Peter Volf said the new $16million facility was greatly welcomed by he and his team and that it would serve them well for decades to come. The state government announced the new police station in February 2019 as part of a $100million investment across the state. Mr Perrottet was pleased to continue the process begun by his predecessor Gladys Berejiklian two years ago. He said in addition to the $13million already committed, an additional $3million was being put towards a specialist crime scene unit, something the Bega district had not had previously. "It's not just a new station for the police force, it's a new station for the entire Bega community," the Premier said. "And looking at the designs I know it will make a real difference." Superintendent Greg Moore, commander of the South Coast Police District, welcomed the investment and said local police were very excited about the prospect of a new facility. READ ALSO: Generous businesses keep lifeguards on Tathra Beach through February, Easter school holidays "We've been involved in the design and we're quite confident it will really prepare the police and the community for the future policing needs of this district," Superintendent Moore said. "The local community is appreciative of this significant investment, which comes at a tough time for the area. "One of the exciting parts of this new facility is it will allow us to include three extra forensic services police for the district. "That will really impact on our victims and crime scene preservation waiting times. Having thee forensic service officers based in Bega will certainly be a big support for victims of crime." The new police station will be constructed on the corner of Auckland and Hill Streets in Bega, where Tarra Motors was located until very recently. It's expected the new station will be in operation in 2023.

