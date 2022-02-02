Generous Tathra businesses fund lifeguards through February, Easter school holidays

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A generous donation made by a group of businesses, primarily based in Tathra, will see a continuation of lifeguards patrolling Tathra Beach throughout February as well as during the Easter school holidays. Tathra Beach House Apartments owner and organiser of the donation, Rob White said, with the increase of guests in February, they wanted to provide a safe and fun place for people to visit. "If someone is holidaying in the area and they want to go to a patrolled beach, we want them to know Tathra is an option for them," Mr White said. Mr White said since he and other businesses promote Tathra as a beach destination, he wanted to feel confident in recommending his guests to have fun in the ocean, knowing they'd be safe and in good hands. READ ALSO: Trainee rural doctor says we need to grow our own medics, not draw them from elsewhere "We wanted to have lifeguards on the beach through February, the same ones contracted by the Bega Valley Shire Council to patrol Tathra Beach in January," he said. Mr White said the beach was patrolled by professional lifeguards Monday to Friday with volunteer lifeguards on patrol on the weekends. Head lifeguard at the Tathra Surf Life Saving Club, Tony McCabe said the support from local businesses to keep the beach patrolled showed how much they cared about the safety of their visitors and residents. "I just think it's amazing. The fact that the businesses realised that a lot of people do come up here in February and Easter," he said. Mr McCabe said they've also noticed a lot of visitors and locals coming up from Merimbula to swim between the flags. "The weather on this part of the state in February is the best of the year because the water warms up to 20 to 23 degrees and with beautiful days like this, why would you go anywhere else?" he said. As member of the Tathra Chamber of Commerce, Mr White initially hoped to bring in the surf lifeguards through some government funding. He submitted a grant application under the Black Summer Fire Resilience program, on behalf of the chamber. READ ALSO: Meet the mum cleaning up our streets to raise money for housing shortage, with kids in tow In his application he asked for sufficient funds to hire lifeguards to patrol Tathra Beach during the month of February for the next three years, as well as the Easter school holidays for the next two years. However, when the application was unsuccessful, Mr White said he was fortunate to have the support of 10 other local businesses. The businesses involved were Tathra Beachside, Tathra Big4, Tathra Hotel, Kianinny Bush Cottages, Tathra Beach Real Estate, The Gap Surf and Coffee, Tathra Beach Bowling Club, Tathra Beach Country Club, Tathra Lions Club and the Bega Chamber.

