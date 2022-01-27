Meet the mum cleaning up our streets to raise money for housing shortage, with kids in tow

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The impact of the housing crisis has been weighing heavily on Pambula's Kate Liston-Mills and her husband Sam Mills. Kate has been a member of the Social Justice Advocates for a number of years, but has also witnessed firsthand the accelerating nature of the issue through running the group's social media. "The people it was affecting was a lot more diverse than I'd seen before. Probably the last three or four months it's kind of broken open and no-one is really safe judging from the messages I've seen. "It's affecting everybody, businesses can't find enough staff, young people are just giving up on ever owning their own home, young families with rentals coming to an end and there's really nothing out there for them." Kate said she and her husband were fortunate to buy their home in Pambula when the market was lower, but acknowledged how difficult it would be for them to buy now. READ ALSO: The couple are no strangers to the experience of homelessness. They spent three months living out of their car during university studies in Wollongong due to housing shortage. "It felt awful and it sucked and we were almost having to give up our degrees because we couldn't find a place to live and it was just a really stressful time, so we haven't forgotten what that felt like." As parents of two young children, they wanted to find a way to make a small but meaningful contribution. With school teacher Sam on holidays and Kate working as a freelance writer, the couple had a bit of time to spare in January and so started a GoFundMe account to collect donations. But adamant they had to "earn" their donations, she started picking up rubbish during daily walks with either her four-year-old in tow or baby in pram, and Sam collected money busking on weekends in Pambula. "I thought, what is something that benefits everybody, and is hard work for me? So I thought well I'll go around and pick up rubbish wherever it's messy," said Kate. "I had to put a cap on that because I've got little kids, so I decided on one hour minimum a day." She has also used the experience to teach her son about, "being aware of what humans put out into the world and where that ends up. We've done the waterways and drains and talked about where all these little plastics go," she said. "I think it's really nice to teach little kids how to be part of the community." If you're wondering where are the messiest places are in the Bega Valley, Kate said look no further than Pambula skatepark and basketball courts, Merimbula boat ramp, the Tura turnoff and parking area, and the strip between Pambula and Merimbula. She carries a QR code in her pocket during her clean-ups that directs people to the fundraising page, but other times people give her cash that she puts into the account. The young family has now raised over $8200 to go directly towards SJA's 'It's up to Us' campaign and hope to see more affordable housing options available in the future. The couple hope tiny homes are a big part of the future of affordable housing alternatives to be explored in the Bega Valley. Local businesses who deserve a shout out for their generous donations towards the cause are Switchfoot Boardstore, Toast Cafe, Goldfinch Store, and Fox Air Conditioning Merimbula. "I think we often rely on government to fix these big issues and I know it's easier if government does try to step up and fix these issues, but sometimes we forget power of the people or the individual. READ ALSO: 2,500 affordable dwellings needed by 2036 in the Bega Valley Shire "We've done very little but this problem was so big and I was feeling so sad for people that I didn't want to start the year feeling completely helpless. "But it's made us feel that people are really good and this community is very caring, generous, and supportive," she said. Kate documents her journey on Instagram @katelistonmillsauthor and said they were hoping to raise $10,000 by the end of January. She said picking up rubbish would be something she continues to do throughout the year, but might not be able to commit to doing it every day with her young children.

