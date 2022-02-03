No further COVID cases in Tura aged care home so far, visitor restrictions remain

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Restricted visitor access remains in place at RSL LifeCare's aged care home in Tura Beach after two residents tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Hugh Cunningham Gardens went into lockdown on Tuesday, February 1, following the detection of two positive cases RSL LifeCare confirmed. Late on Thursday, RSL LifeCare general manager Matt Filocamo said the two residents continued to be cared for in isolation in the home and that they, along with all staff and most other residents, were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. "RSL LifeCare have immediately implemented all the infection control recommendations from the Public Health Unit, including visitor restrictions and the daily testing of residents and staff," MR Filocamo said. "No other residents are exhibiting any signs of infection but are being monitored closely, and to date, all tests have returned negative COVID-19 results. "The safety and wellbeing of our residents and teams is of utmost importance, and we're working to provide the best possible care for everyone and prevent any further cases". Meanwhile, 244 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Southern NSW for the most recent reporting period, the 24 hours to 8pm Wednesday, February 2. Those figures include both RAT and PCR test results. Of the 244 new cases, 25 were in the Bega Valley Shire and 41 in the Eurobodalla. The Southern NSW LHD reported a man in 70s from the Snowy Monaro region died during this reporting period. He was the 13th person in the district to die since the June 2021. Eighteen patients are currently in hospital, two of whom are in ICU. It brings the total active cases for the Southern NSW LHD to 3384. In the Bega Valley there have been 201 new cases in the past seven days.

