Bega Valley aged care home in lockdown

RSL LifeCare's Hugh Cunningham Gardens Aged Care home in Tura Beach has gone into lockdown after two residents tested postive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, February 1, an RSL LifeCare spokeswoman has confirmed. The spokeswoman said the residents were being treated in isolation in the home. "They, along with all other staff and most residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19," she said. "RSL LifeCare have immediately implemented all the infection control recommendations from Public Health and have tested residents and staff," the spokeswoman said. "No other residents are exhibiting any signs of infection but are being monitored closely, and to date, all tests have returned negative COVID-19 results." The spokeswoman said that in line with Public Health and government advice, RSL Lifecare had also implemented the following: "The safety and wellbeing of our residents and teams is of utmost importance, and as such, we strictly follow the advice of the government and Public Health Units to protect residents and staff and have implemented additional precautionary measures to guard against coronavirus beyond the recommendations," the spokeswoman said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HJKdXpzXdCqQNEEJgi9knT/cd0d8496-d7d2-4478-aa57-fcbc727cf910.JPG/r0_159_1741_1143_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg