Pre-polling and district-wide postal votes open for Bega state by-election

Pre-polling has begun for the Bega state by-election, with party supporters and some candidates already onsite this morning, January 31, when the ballot opened for those eligible for an early vote. The campaign may have begun a few weeks ago, but the heat for candidates really warmed up today with some voters heading in to cast their votes at Bega Showground. Liberals candidate Fiona Kotvojs was in Bega, along with a group of supporters who were handing out flyers and speaking to voters as they made their way to the polling booths. There were also two supporters of Dr Michel Holland for the Labor Party handing out flyers and ready to catch voters as they made their way inside to vote. READ ALSO: Pre-polling typically allows people to vote ahead of time if unable to vote in the election on February 12 and for people who may have access challenges. However, it will be open to everyone over the next two weeks. Monday also marks the commencement of postal packs sent out to all electors. Postal voting packs will automatically be sent to every voter enrolled in the Bega district as another method to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. You must vote and complete your postal vote certificate envelope by 6pm on Saturday, February 12. Completed postal ballot papers must be received no later than 6pm on Friday February 25. Ms Kotvojs wanted to remind voters about the importance of properly filling out the postal votes, including ensuring voters fill out the inside and outside of the paperwork they receive. Polling day for the by-election is Saturday, February 12. For more information on how and where to vote, click here.

