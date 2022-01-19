Why the doctor took up politics: Q&A with Labor candidate for Bega Dr Michael Holland

news, latest-news,

The announcement of obstetrician Michael Holland's resignation in November 2021 and later his endorsement as Labor candidate for the Bega by-election, may have come as a surprise to some. Why had the long-standing specialist decided to take on a different career path? And what do we know of the potential future electorate representative? Australian Community Media spoke to Dr Holland this week to find out what makes him tick. How long have you been at Moruya? I have lived in the region for almost 20 years. Moving from Newcastle, my wife and five daughters, loved this region and fell in love with the community. How long have you been an obstetrician and gynaecologist? I have been and obstetrician and gynaecologist for 30 years. Working across the Eurobodalla and Bega Shire for 19 years. Through this time, I have been disheartened by the lack of services across our region, and along with that the lack of staffing in our hospitals. How many children do you have and are you married? I have five daughters Kate, Rosemary, Emily, Grace and Alice. My wife Lyn and I have been married for 37 years. She is a nurse and midwife, we met during ward rounds in 1981. Lyn is my greatest support, practice manager and practice nurse. The women and families of the Bega electorate know her and their future is a great concern for her. We are now besotted by our grand-daughter who is nearly 3 years old. As a gynaecologist, father and grand-father, I have now been surrounded by women my whole life. What is it that you love about the region? It is hard not to love this region, from the beaches, to the forests, to the beautiful landscapes and the people across this community, it is hard to surpass it. Growing up in Sydney, moving to Newcastle and finally settling in the Eurobodalla, the sense of community across the whole far South Coast is so strong. READ ALSO: Labor calls on government to reveal RATs plan as health system plagued by workloads What are some key values you find are important in the position you're going for? I believe the key values of a Member of Parliament should be that of a doctor. It is so important to listen to the community, to work to fix the problems people are facing and to deliver an outcome. I may not have an answer for every problem our community faces - however it is the job to consult the community, and the experts, and deliver the best outcome possible. What made you decide to change your career path altogether? What made you want to put your hat in the ring? and why now? I chose to run this time, because I saw no other option. In my role as a specialist in the region, I have raised on many occasions the poor standard of health care in this region. We have excelling health care professionals, however we do not have the adequate amount of staffing, or services to adequately care for our region. Our community has been right along side me, with thousands of signatures and hundreds demanding better healthcare services. But the NSW Liberal Government just wasn't listening. So I thought, if I can't fix the problem as a doctor, I had to do it politically. What are the key areas you'd want to address within the Bega electorate? There have been many areas of concern that the community has raised with me, in the health care area but also in many others. People have raised with me the issues around housing, homelessness and lack of rental properties. They have raise issues around the environment and the slow rollout of bushfire recovery support and prevention. But probably the largest issue people have raised with me is the neglect of this region. We have faced bushfires, floods and now the pandemic, hurting the livelihoods of so many. Our region relies so heavily on tourism, but over the past few years, our community has really suffered. I could really go on for days with this one, but, what is so important is to reach as many members of our community as possible and to hear their stories, their concerns. What do you think has been addressed well within the electorate that you plan to continue supporting or developing? (initiatives, programs etc.) There has been some great infrastructure improvements across our electorate. Yet what I am hearing from the community is the lack of community consultation. READ ALSO: South Coast nurses: government all praise and no action to properly prepare for safe COVID ratios It is so important that when there is a big spend, whether it is on roads, TAFEs or hospitals, that the community is consulted. What do you think you'd be able to put in place quickly if successful? I will make sure this NSW Liberal government and new Premier Dominic Perrottet listen to the concerns of our community. If elected, on the first day of Parliament, I will stand up in Parliament call out the inactions of this government - and the lack of urgency in fixing our healthcare system that is at breaking point. If you won the seat - how would you feel about representing the area? It would honestly, be an absolute honour to represent the people of Bega. It is an area that is close to my heart - and it is a position that I would not take for granted. READ MORE:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117044565/52e89fcf-184e-42a7-a671-5b8bf5c5dd71.jpg/r0_305_733_719_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg