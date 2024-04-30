It takes a village to respond to domestic violence in the Bega Valley

A free training course teaching participants how to recognise, respond and refer victims to resources in relation to domestic violence, hopes to help change statistics.
In Australia, intimate partner violence contributes to more death, disability and illness in women aged 25 to 44 than any other preventable risk factor, and on average, one woman a week is murdered by her current or former partner.
One in four women have experienced violence, emotional abuse, or economic abuse by a cohabitating partner since the age of 15, with an average of 4620 women aged 15 and older being hospitalised due to family and domestic violence.
On Wednesday, May 1, a three-hour training course facilitated by Shoalcoast Legal Services will teach people how to recognise the signs and symptoms of DV, respond to people experiencing it, and refer victims to local safety.
The session will also focus on coercive control and what this could include, and discuss the new laws passed in NSW, changes to the definition of domestic violence, and the effect on Apprehended Domestic Violence Orders.
The organiser of the event, Jessie from Southern Women's Group, said the group received funding from the Paul Ramsay Foundation to help the district better understand how to refer women confidently to DV services ensuring women get more assistance.
"After speaking with people in the community, that's what they felt they required was more information so they can respond to this," she said.
"Over three quarters of our local court lists are usually domestic violence related cases.
"It is also on DV Remembrance Day, and with the spotlight in the news, and the unfortunate and sheer number this year, it's important we take time to recognise the impact.
"We are also launching our pocket guide that we've created and that's specifically targeted locally and on the back it lists local services, so it's for the community to have not only national helplines but local services."
The event is free and expected to run from 9.30am to 12.30pm, at Bega Uniting Church on 125 Gipps Street, Bega, with all abilities and genders welcome to attend.
To reserve a spot, click here.
