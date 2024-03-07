WRC invites public to open day with launch of song and recovery sanctuary

The manager of Bega's Women's Resource Centre, Jane Hughes smiled as she shared her plans for International Women's Day on Friday, March 8, opening up the centre to the community and sharing its recent achievements.
"We decided we would have an open day so we could share what we do more broadly with the community. A lot of people don't know what we do and think it's only a space for women in crisis, so we thought it would be a nice opportunity to invite people into the space but also to share with them some of the different projects we do," Ms Hughes said.
"The theme for International Women's Day, the actual grab line is 'Count Her In', but it's about needing to invest in women, that when we invest in women there are all sorts of impacts more broadly in the community around community wellbeing.
"That progression around supporting women, women's wellbeing, women's engagement, women's mental health, women's self-confidence and self-esteem, ultimately does lead to really positive real-world outcomes."
The open day coincides with the release of a new song called 'Women As One' which was developed through Corinne Gibbon's 'Ways to Well Being through Music' workshop, and in collaboration with poet Gabrielle Journey Jones. The lyrics were inspired by how women described their safety and sisterhood within the centre.
The Women's Recovery Sanctuary, a project supported through funding from the Mumbulla Foundation, will also be opened, developed as a space for women to heal, reflect and ground themselves, and where workshops and activities could be held, with a beautiful mural painted by creative therapeutic artist Ozlem Guler.
"We wanted to make it an open day so people feel really comfortable about coming in who might never have before, so we're inviting blokes as well as women," she said.
Aunty Glenda Dixon will be providing the Welcome to Country, and Dr Michael Holland will also be in attendance, the centre open from 11am until 2pm, at 14 Peden St in Bega.
