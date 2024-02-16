Bega District News
Bega District News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our Business

Women's Resource Centre seeks help through grants and volunteers

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated February 16 2024 - 4:32pm, first published 4:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nestled on a charcoal-coloured corduroy couch within Bega's Women's Resource Centre, volunteer coordinator Jade Simpson and manager Jane Hughes sat, their hearts radiating their love for the community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.