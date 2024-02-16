Women's Resource Centre seeks help through grants and volunteers

Nestled on a charcoal-coloured corduroy couch within Bega's Women's Resource Centre, volunteer coordinator Jade Simpson and manager Jane Hughes sat, their hearts radiating their love for the community.
On the wall behind them hung a poster reminding those who came to find safety within the centre they were stronger than they thought.
The room also provided access to a computer, free sanitary items, a library of books, and was child friendly.
The manager of Bega's Women's Resource Centre, Ms Hughes said having a strong, solid volunteer force made an enormous difference to the centre, increasing its ability to operate.
Since COVID, volunteering numbers had dropped, so the centre was hoping more people would consider volunteering - for the personal growth and skill development, building of meaningful connections, and being part of positive change with mental health benefits.
There were also options available for women to teach workshops, or if they have a skill available like grant writing, they don't need to turn up physically but can still assist the centre greatly.
Those who use the centre were of varying ages and circumstances, some seeking a a safe haven, others who attended to participate in workshops due to being socially isolated or vulnerable, and would allow for interactions within a women-only community.
"That group of women are of the demographic where they're old enough that their children have left home and they're feeling a bit at a loose end and not feeling very connected in community at all," Ms Hughes said.
"And then the other people who come in are those who are coming because there's a particular situation, so they're in crisis, they might be homeless, they might be experiencing domestic violence, so they're coming in for a very specific reason."
Ms Simpson began working at the resource centre under a six month contract funded through Investing in Rural Community Futures Program (IRCF) Bega Valley, and said her role involved organising the activities and the workshops.
"I think I am up to four or five months in, so we're looking at funding to try to continue the role because it's a very supportive role for Jane," Ms Simpson said.
"She's the only person here, it's a really busy place, women will drop in for a cup of tea, or they might want to be referred to a workshop, or they might be needing to have a chat about something that's going on in their personal life, and Jane is the one person here that can do that for everybody.
"I guess my job is to try to make sure we've got some skilled volunteers that can answer the door, show them around, make them a cup of tea, see what they're looking for, and then when Jane's got time, they can have a one-on-one session with her."
Emily, one of the volunteers and a lover of crocheting flowers and worry worms from wool, said the space allowed her to yarn over a ball of yarn, and having come from a traumatic past, she was able to meet people at a similar place and provide support.
"I've had my own experience with domestic violence and stuff like that, so it's good to give back and be able to relate and know where certain women are at.
"It's not the case for all the women who come in, but just someone to know that someone else has been through it," she said.
"I found crochet really relaxing and therapeutic when I needed something, so it would be good if any of those women who come in find that too."
If you are interested in volunteering with Bega Women's Resource Centre, call 64921367 or email coordinator@womensresourcecentre.org, or click here to donate to Southern Women's Group
