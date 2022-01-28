Seven candidates to contest Bega state by-election

news, latest-news,

The ballot draw for the state by-election for the seat of Bega has taken place, with seven candidates throwing their hats in the ring. Along with the Liberals, Labor and Greens candidates, there are two independents, a candidate for the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers, and one for Sustainable Australia Party - Stop Overdevelopment and Corruption. Electoral manager for the seat of Bega Fay Steward conducted the ballot draw at the returning office in Bega on Friday morning, January 28. The handful of witnesses included both the Liberals candidate Fiona Kotvojs and Labor's Michael Holland, along with a representative of the Greens. In ballot order, the candidates standing for election are: Jeffrey Hawkins, Independent Karin Geiselhart Sustainable Australia Party Ursula Bennett, Independent Michael Holland, Labor Peter Haggar, Greens Victor Hazir, Shooters Fishers and Farmers Fiona Kotvojs, Liberal Pre-poll voting for the Bega by-election opens on Monday, January 31. Election day is February 12.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38KKizhZLpuTDCkJAjRb34b/1987afcc-28ff-45c2-bf58-207d997d884d.JPG/r3_613_5998_4000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg