Pambula Merimbula Golf Club to hold music, pizza, novelty golf event for SJA family fundraiser

Pambula Merimbula Golf Club will be hosting a family-friendly charity fundraiser event for the Social Justice Advocates at their new indoor/outdoor alfresco area on Friday February 4. There will be live music played by Pambula's Sam Mills, who with his wife Kate Liston-Mills have managed to raise over $12,000 towards SJA's 'It's Up To Us' Campaign. The fun doesn't stop there though, with woodfired oven pizzas available for purchase and the club running novelty golf games with all proceeds going directly to the cause. Golf course superintendent Pat Wilson said the event will be held at the club's transformed Garden Room into their new bar called The 28, an indoor/outdoor space with an updated bar area and a new paved alfresco area with tables and chairs. "It's really aimed at a golfer's bar to cater for the guys and girls who come off the golf course, so they've got somewhere to have a drink or a coffee and something light to eat," he said. He said in the future the area may be able to hold events with food trucks, like what has been planned for Friday night with Jaz and Damo and from Sapphire Coast Eats. There will be an indoor and outdoor bar at the club available too. The idea for the fundraiser came about after Mr Wilson saw the good work the Liston-Mills family had been doing for their SJA fundraiser. "I'm always one to take an opportunity when it comes up and it fits perfect Sam being a muso and everyone well-engaged with the community to hold a long overdue catch-up for everyone," said Mr Wilson. RECENT NEWS: "With COVID lingering around, people are pretty restricted in what they can and can't do but as soon as an outdoor venue can be utilised I think it's a perfect opportunity to open up the alfresco area and show the people that don't play golf what's behind the wall," he said. Mr Wilson has been busy working behind the scenes to get Rotary involved to utilise their sound and music truck and preparing the games for the fundraiser. "People will pay $5 for three golf balls and they'll have the opportunity to choose a target. "It will either be trying to hit it into a bin from 50m or the second target will be Plev the Penguin, a cut out of a penguin that was named after David Plevey, who is a bit of a local legend in our soccer club," said Mr Wilson. There will be prizes up for grabs that have been kindly donated from MorMors in Merimbula, Wheelers Restaurant, the Pambula Merimbula Golf Club Pro Shop, and offerings from the bar on the night. The kids can also have a hit on the practice chipping green with some fun games of putt putt and supervised golf activities with equipment supplied by the club. "It's definitely a family-friendly environment and it's encouraged to bring the kids to run around on the lawn and enjoy this area we've got," said Mr Wilson. "What I think is very important is that this event is targeted at people in the community, yes it's going towards a good charity, but it's also about getting together, enjoying a beer, watching some music. "If we can raise some money on the way that's a bonus," he said. This will be a COVIDSafe event and there will be plenty of car parking at the rear of the golf club.

