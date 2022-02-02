Pambula family to surpass $12k for January rubbish collection, busking for housing shortage

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Kate Liston-Mills and her husband Sam took on the challenge of raising funds for the Social Justice Advocates' housing campaign during January, and will successfully surpass $12,000 in a matter of days. On January 27, Bega District News published a story on Ms Liston-Mills where she shared how this journey came about and what it meant to raise much needed funds for the housing affordability crisis impacting the region. The Pambula parents of two children under four years of age felt disheartened by the housing issue, but through picking up rubbish and busking, have managed to pull together big bucks. When they started the fundraiser at the beginning of January, they were hoping to raise around $2000, but once donations started pouring in, Ms Liston-Mills hoped they might be able to surpass $10,000 by the end of January. Her expectations were far exceeded over the last few days when the numbers just keep coming in. "It was probably after the newspaper article, the fundraiser went kind of bananas. There was a random couple I don't know who gave us $1000 and we later found out they were ecologists," said Kate. Those numbers will continue to rise in the coming days, with some of Sam's busking money and donated tips from local cafes in the process of being put into the account. With that money, the grand total is likely to be over $12,000. Kate said she has chosen to end the fundraiser on the weekend, unable to keep up her daily rubbish collection while supporting her young family. "I was so excited about stopping on Monday [for the last day of January] and I probably did about 2.5 hours picking up rubbish, and it was probably the most disgusting pick-up I've done and it was so hot, but I thought that was good because I'm earning the money today. "I think I'm going to keep doing it though because I just feel too guilty with donations still coming in. "I also feel that doing the social media posts just reminds people about it too, so I probably will try and do a little pick-up each day until I close it," said Kate. RECENT NEWS: But that's not all, a gig has been organised for Friday, February 4, at the Pambula Merimbula Golf Club with a stage, woodfire pizzas, and some novelty golf games to fundraise for SJA. Sam will be playing live music on stage for the event slated for 5pm until 8.30pm. "All the proceeds from the golf games are going to go to the Social Justice Advocates," said Kate. Cash donations or bank transfers directly in the SJA account will also be possible on the day. "I very much feel that this has been a team effort, I just set out myself to do this thing with Sam and raise a little bit of money, but now it feels way more like a community effort. I don't feel like I've raised this money at all," said Kate. Social Justice Advocates' President Michael Brosnan said, "words fail me- no they don't actually, it's a fantastic human response by a younger person and her husband to a real crisis in our community. "Kate, a member of SJA has stood up and done something that no one else in the community has done, and at the end she will have ended up raising about a tenth of what our total will be for our, 'It's Up to Us' campaign. "There are some others who have donated $10,000 or so, but this imitative shows real heartfelt concern." Mr Brosnan said he was grateful for Kate's innovative social media skills which allowed the campaign to reach a demographic they had not usually had access to. "I cannot congratulate and be more proud of and respectful of a younger family that's done that, that's gone out in the street and raised money, and to all those who have contributed as well," he said. To donate click here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124793061/fac79289-742f-4936-b488-4239476d9301.JPEG/r15_421_4027_2688_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg